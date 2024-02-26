Nifty, Sensex End Lower For A Second Day As Infosys, Asian Paints Drag: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second day in a row on Monday, led by losses in Infosys Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 90.65 points, or 0.41%, lower at 22,122.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 352.66 points, or 0.48%, to end at 72,790.13.
The Nifty slumped 0.62% to touch an intraday low of 22,075, and the Sensex hit 72,666.82.
"Indian equities commenced the week on a tepid note, and as the day progressed, the index compounded its losses. In the mid-session, an attempt at recovery was seen but failed to hold higher levels, finally settling the day at 22,122.05 with a loss of 90.65 points," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Shares. "With a bearish divergence in RSI, the index has made a small bearish candle. The index is oscillating in a range of 22,050–22,250, and a breakout on either side will provide a proper direction."
Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Airtel Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. limited losses to the index.
On NSE, eight sectors out of 12 ended lower, and four ended higher. The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices, dragged by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The Nifty Energy index was the top performer among sectoral indices.
The broader markets also rose and fell. The S&P BSE Midcap fell 0.38%, and the S&P BSE Smallcap traded flat.
On BSE, 10 out of 20 sectors rose, while 10 declined. The S&P BSE Power surged the most among sectoral indices.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 2,262 stocks declined, 1,717 gained, and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.