Nifty, Sensex End Lower For A Second Day As Infosys, Asian Paints Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second day in a row on Monday, led by losses in Infosys Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 90.65 points, or 0.41%, lower at 22,122.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 352.66 points, or 0.48%, to end at 72,790.13.

The Nifty slumped 0.62% to touch an intraday low of 22,075, and the Sensex hit 72,666.82.

"Indian equities commenced the week on a tepid note, and as the day progressed, the index compounded its losses. In the mid-session, an attempt at recovery was seen but failed to hold higher levels, finally settling the day at 22,122.05 with a loss of 90.65 points," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Shares. "With a bearish divergence in RSI, the index has made a small bearish candle. The index is oscillating in a range of 22,050–22,250, and a breakout on either side will provide a proper direction."