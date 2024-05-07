Nifty, Sensex End Lower As HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank Drag: Market Wrap

"Mid and small caps remained under the grip of the bears, which dragged the overall markets lower. As the day progressed, the index compounded its losses. However, in the last session, some recovery was seen from the lower levels, and Nifty 50 settled the day at 22,302.50, with a loss of 140.20 points," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.

Among the sectors, FMCG extended its morning gains to be the outperformer of the day, while a steep recovery in the IT counters helped the sector end the day in green. Conversely, realty and metal were the major laggards, Gaggar noted.

The index has made yet another bearish candle on the daily chart, indicating upper hand of the bears. The previous bullish gap zone of 22,160–22,200 will be considered support, while 22,400 is an immediate hurdle, according to him.