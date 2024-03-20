Nifty, Sensex End Little Changed Amid Volatility Ahead Of US Fed Policy: Market Wrap
The Nifty and the Sensex closed 0.10% and 0.12% higher, respectively.
India's benchmark indices ended little changed with a positive bias amid volatility on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., and the State Bank of India.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 21.65 points, or 0.10%, higher at 21,839.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 89.64 points, or 0.12%, higher at 72,101.69.
The Nifty hit an intraday high of 21,930.90, and the Sensex touched a high of 72,406.67.
The focus of market participants has shifted to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, due later in the day.
Market participants will closely monitor Chair Jerome Powell's remarks and the dot plots for fresh cues on rate trajectory, given the widespread expectation that the U.S. central bank will remain unchanged at the monetary policy meeting.
The Fed fund futures traders are expecting a 99% chance of benchmark federal fund rates remaining unchanged at the current 5.25–5.55% in the Fed's March monetary policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
"Due to profit booking at higher levels, it (Nifty 50) trimmed some gains in the second half of the day and finally closed near the 21,850/72,100 level," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.
"We are of the view that, as long as the Nifty and Sensex are trading below 21,950 and 72,500, respectively, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. Below which, the indices could retest 21,700–21,650 and 71,700–71,500," he said. "On the other side, above 21,950/72,500, the sentiment could change, with the indices likely to hit 22,050-22,100/72,800-73,000," he said.
The Nifty Bank index extended losses for nine days and ended Wednesday's session lower in contrast to the benchmark indices, dragged by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.
The index has recorded its worst losing streak in over 20 years.
Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. of India contributed to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the index.
On the NSE, six sectors out of 12 ended higher. The Nifty Oil & Gas sector was the top-performing sector, and the Nifty Metal was the top loser.
Broader markets ended mixed, with the S&P BSE Midcap ending 0.05% higher and the S&P BSE Smallcap closing 0.14% lower on Wednesday.
On BSE, 13 sectors ended higher and seven closed lower. S&P BSE Energy and S&P BSE Oil & Gas rose the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,188 stocks declined, 1,605 stocks rose, and 110 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.