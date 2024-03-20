Nifty, Sensex End Little Changed Amid Volatility Ahead Of US Fed Policy: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended little changed with a positive bias amid volatility on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., and the State Bank of India.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 21.65 points, or 0.10%, higher at 21,839.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 89.64 points, or 0.12%, higher at 72,101.69.

The Nifty hit an intraday high of 21,930.90, and the Sensex touched a high of 72,406.67.

The focus of market participants has shifted to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, due later in the day.

Market participants will closely monitor Chair Jerome Powell's remarks and the dot plots for fresh cues on rate trajectory, given the widespread expectation that the U.S. central bank will remain unchanged at the monetary policy meeting.

The Fed fund futures traders are expecting a 99% chance of benchmark federal fund rates remaining unchanged at the current 5.25–5.55% in the Fed's March monetary policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

"Due to profit booking at higher levels, it (Nifty 50) trimmed some gains in the second half of the day and finally closed near the 21,850/72,100 level," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"We are of the view that, as long as the Nifty and Sensex are trading below 21,950 and 72,500, respectively, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. Below which, the indices could retest 21,700–21,650 and 71,700–71,500," he said. "On the other side, above 21,950/72,500, the sentiment could change, with the indices likely to hit 22,050-22,100/72,800-73,000," he said.