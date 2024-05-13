Nifty, Sensex End Higher For Second Day Led By HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices recovered from the day's low to end higher for a second consecutive session on Monday, led by gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 48.85 points, or 0.22%, higher at 22,104.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 111.66 points, or 0.15%, to end at 72,776.13.
During the day, Nifty declined 1.06% to 21,821.05, and Sensex fell 1.10% to 71,866.01.
"Indian equities commenced the week on a tepid note and in the opening trade itself, the index lost its psychological support of 22,000 to test crucial support of 21,830. After oscillating around the support level, a V-shaped recovery was seen in the markets, which pushed the index higher to reclaim the level of 22,000. With gains of 48.85 points, Nifty 50 settled the day at 22,104.05," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.
Pharma and metal counters contributed the most to the recovery, followed by banking counters. While the auto sector was in reverse gear on Monday,.
On the daily time frame, the index successfully held its support of 21,830 and reversed to form a bullish candlestick pattern. As per the pattern, it seems that the short-term bottom is in place. Once the index makes a convincing move above the immediate hurdle of 22,250, a reversal of the trend could be considered, he said.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. contributed to the Nifty.
While those of Tata Motors Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., State Bank of India, and NTPC Ltd. weighed on the index.
On the NSE, seven sectors ended higher and five closed lower. The NSE Nifty Auto was the worst-performing sector. The NSE Nifty Pharma was the best-performing sector.
Broader markets ended on a mixed note. The S&P BSE Midcap ended 0.36% higher, and the S&P BSE Smallcap settled 0.23% lower.
On BSE, seven sectors declined and thirteen advanced. S&P BSE Auto was the worst-performing sector, and S&P BSE Services emerged as the top performer.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,176 stocks declined, 1,780 stocks advanced, and 131 remained unchanged on BSE.