Nifty, Sensex End Higher For Second Day Led By HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices recovered from the day's low to end higher for a second consecutive session on Monday, led by gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 48.85 points, or 0.22%, higher at 22,104.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 111.66 points, or 0.15%, to end at 72,776.13.

During the day, Nifty declined 1.06% to 21,821.05, and Sensex fell 1.10% to 71,866.01.