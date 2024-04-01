Nifty, Sensex End First Day Of Fiscal 2025 Higher Led By HDFC Bank, L&T, Tata Steel
The Nifty 50 hit a lifetime high of 22,529.95, and the Sensex touched a fresh record high of 74,254.62 earlier today.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the third straight day on Monday, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and banking stocks.
Banking stocks rose after the Reserve Bank of India updated the list of banks authorised to import silver and gold during the current fiscal, adding to the gains in the index.
The NSE Nifty settled 135.10 points, or 0.61%, higher at 22,462.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 363.20 points, or 0.49%, to end at 74,014.55.
The Nifty 50 hit a lifetime high of 22,529.95, and the Sensex touched a fresh record high of 74,254.62 earlier today.
"The markets have received some support and rebounded. Caution is advised regarding the broader breadth of the market as there is an anticipation of a slight weakening," said Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. "This is a sideways correction and not a deep correction."
HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. contributed to the Nifty 50.
Eicher Motors Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. weighed on the index.
On NSE, 10 out of 12 sectors ended higher, led by NSE Nifty Media, which rose over 4%. Among the laggards, the NSE Auto index fell the most among sectoral indices dragged by losses in Eicher Motors Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap index settled with 1.64% gains, and the S&P BSE Smallcap closed 2.98% higher on Monday.
On BSE, 18 out of 20 sectors advanced and two declined. S&P Consumer Durables and S&P BSE Auto were the only sectoral indices that fell.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. Around 3,230 stocks rose, 674 stocks declined, and 154 remained unchanged on BSE.