Nifty, Sensex End At Fresh Highs For Second Day As RIL, ITC, M&M Gain: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended at a record high for the second day in a row on Thursday as ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. gained.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 371.95 points or 0.52%, higher at 72,410.38, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled up 123.95 points, or 0.57%, higher at 21,778.70.

The benchmark indices continued their winning streak for the fourth consecutive day.

Bank Nifty touched a life-time high of 48,636.45 and ended the day 0.47% higher at 48,508.55.

The benchmark indices ended at record highs on Wednesday, with the Sensex crossing the 72,000 mark and the Nifty 50 crossing the 21,600 level for the first time.

"Our view is that the current market structure is bullish but due to the temporary overbought condition, we may see some profit booking at higher levels. Now, for trend traders, 21,500/71,500 should act as a key support level," said Shrikant Chouhan, equity research head at Kotak Securities Ltd.

"The strategy should be to reduce weak long/long positions between 21,800 and 21,900 levels," he said.