Nifty, Sensex End At Fresh Highs For Second Day As RIL, ITC, M&M Gain: Market Wrap
India's benchmark indices ended at a record high for the second day in a row on Thursday as ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. gained.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 371.95 points or 0.52%, higher at 72,410.38, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled up 123.95 points, or 0.57%, higher at 21,778.70.
The benchmark indices continued their winning streak for the fourth consecutive day.
Bank Nifty touched a life-time high of 48,636.45 and ended the day 0.47% higher at 48,508.55.
The benchmark indices ended at record highs on Wednesday, with the Sensex crossing the 72,000 mark and the Nifty 50 crossing the 21,600 level for the first time.
"Our view is that the current market structure is bullish but due to the temporary overbought condition, we may see some profit booking at higher levels. Now, for trend traders, 21,500/71,500 should act as a key support level," said Shrikant Chouhan, equity research head at Kotak Securities Ltd.
"The strategy should be to reduce weak long/long positions between 21,800 and 21,900 levels," he said.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. negatively contributed to the change.
Twelve of the 14 sectors compiled by the NSE advanced, with Nifty PSE being the top gainer, rising 2.35%. Nifty IT fell the most, declining 0.14%.
Broader markets rose, with the S&P BSE MidCap advancing 0.66% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.23%.
Eighteen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced. BSE Oil and Gas was the top gainer.
"A mixed trend was seen in the broader markets, where Midcap performed in line with the benchmark index, while Smallcaps outperformed. One more bullish candle was formed on the daily chart but at the same time, the index is about to enter an extremely overbought condition as well. There is a possibility of bearish divergence, although it is too premature to say," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,825 stocks rose, 1,963 declined, and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.
