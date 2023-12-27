Nifty, Sensex Close At Record High As Bank, IT Stocks Gain: Market Wrap

Global and domestic cues are looking quite good for the market, Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICI Direct, said. "Our sense is that the positive momentum is going to sustain in the market, probably to levels like 22,200."

"There will be a correction in between, but in general, we expect the market to keep doing well for the next month," Pandey said.

The market is making the base to start the next leg of the rally and it has strong positive momentum, according to Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. "Utilise small declines as buying opportunities."

European markets opened higher on Wednesday and Asian markets advanced. In Japan, indices rose after the Bank of Japan's board members discussed the potential timing of ending the negative rate policy, with several members indicating they see no rush to make the move.