Nifty, Sensex Close At Record High As Bank, IT Stocks Gain: Market Wrap
HDFC Bank, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gains.
The benchmark indices continued to rally for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday and closed at an all-time high due to gains in the shares of financial services and IT stocks.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 213 points or 1% higher at 21,654.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 702 points or 0.98% up at 72,038.43, closing above the 72,000 mark for the first time.
Intraday, the Nifty and the Sensex hit lifetime highs of 21.675.75 and 72,119.85, respectively.
Global and domestic cues are looking quite good for the market, Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICI Direct, said. "Our sense is that the positive momentum is going to sustain in the market, probably to levels like 22,200."
"There will be a correction in between, but in general, we expect the market to keep doing well for the next month," Pandey said.
The market is making the base to start the next leg of the rally and it has strong positive momentum, according to Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. "Utilise small declines as buying opportunities."
European markets opened higher on Wednesday and Asian markets advanced. In Japan, indices rose after the Bank of Japan's board members discussed the potential timing of ending the negative rate policy, with several members indicating they see no rush to make the move.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
NTPC Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. weighed on the indices.
Most sectoral indices on the NSE rose, with Nifty PSU Bank gaining the most. Nifty PSE, Oil & Gas and Energy fell.
The broader markets underperformed as the MidCap rose 0.41%, while the SmallCap was 0.20% higher. Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced. BSE Metal and Auto rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers as 1,992 stocks rose, 1,812 declined and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.