Nifty Rises Above 22,150, Sensex Over 72,900 As Media, Realty Stocks Gain: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark equity indices rebounded by midday trade after opening lower on Tuesday, led by gains in media and realty stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 was above the 22,100 mark, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex was hovering above 72,900.

As of 12:30 p.m., Sensex traded 230.57 points, or 0.32%, higher at 72,938.73, while Nifty gained 34.05 points, or 0.15%, at 22,156.30.

For the day, Nifty is expected to maintain a positive bias, providing an opportunity for fresh long positions around the 22,000 level, and the short-term outlook on the index remains optimistic, according to Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.

"However, further consolidation or a minor dip in the upcoming sessions cannot be ruled out. Today, the immediate support level for Nifty is positioned at 21,950 levels," Jain said.

Bank Nifty has sustained its bullish momentum and closed near a one-month high, he said. "According to option data analysis, the 46,000 put strike holds significant open interest, likely serving as immediate support. Conversely, the 47,000 level is expected to present an immediate hurdle."

Chinese and Hong Kong equities slipped as the nation’s mortgage reference rate failed to dispel the gloom. Japanese stocks reversed early gains.

European futures were lower, and contracts for the Nasdaq 100 fell after U.S. markets were shut Monday for a holiday. Meanwhile, the dollar tracked a rise in U.S. yields.

The Nikkei 225 was 0.097% lower at 38,433.16, while the KOSPI was 1.01% lower at 2,653.06 as of 11:49 a.m.