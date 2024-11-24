Trade Setup For Nov. 25: Nifty Faces Resistance At 24,000, Bank Nifty Eyes 51,500–52,000

The pullback formation is likely to continue as long as the NSE Nifty 50 is trading above its 200-day simple moving average or the 23,600 mark, according to Amol Athawale, vice president of technical research at Kotak Securities.

On the higher side, the Nifty can move up to the 24,000–24,200 level, while the sentiment can change below the 23,600 mark, according to Athawale.

For the Bank Nifty, 50,500 and 50,300 will be key support zones, while the 20-day SMA or 51,250, and the 50-day SMA or 51,850 can be the crucial resistance areas for the short-term traders, he said.

In the short term, the sentiment appears favourable for a meaningful rally if the Nifty 50 stays above the 23,600 mark, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

"Immediate resistance for the Nifty is seen at 23,960–24,000. A decisive move above 24,000 could trigger a rally toward 24,500. On the downside, supports are placed at 23,750 and 23,550," he said.

If the Nifty manages to sustain above the 24,050 mark, then the rally can extend towards the 24,200–24,300 level, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. "Thus, in the short-term, a buy-on-dips approach should be adopted."

Yedve mentioned that the Bank Nifty has broken the resistance of 50,984 and is sustained above it. "If the index (Bank Nifty) managed to hold 50,980, then the rally could extend towards 51,500–52,000 levels. Thus, in the short-term, the buy-on-dips approach should be utilised."