Nifty Realty At 15-Year High As Mumbai Real Estate Stocks Surge Over Atal Bridge

Nifty Realty jumped over 2% to hit a 15-year high on Friday, led by gains in real-estate firms operating in Mumbai amid the inauguration of a key bridge that connects the financial hub to Navi Mumbai.

The new bridge, which will lead to improved connectivity, is expected to ignite heightened commercial and residential activities in crucial micro markets, including central Mumbai and the satellite city, according to analysts.

"Property prices are already on the rise and are expected to increase in the next coming months," Sunil Dewali of Andromeda Sales & Distribution Pvt. said. "Developers from across the country are vying with each other to establish their presence here."

The 21.8-kilometre bridge, officially called the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been built at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore. The six-lane link, with a 16.50-km stretch on the sea, is expected to cut travel time from Navi Mumbai to south Mumbai from just under two hours to about 20–25 minutes.