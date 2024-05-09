Nifty Loses Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore In Market Cap As It Falls Over 1%: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended their losses and lost nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in market capitalisation so far on Thursday as investors remained cautious amid the ongoing results season and union elections.

Traders anticipate that this trend will persist in the upcoming weeks until the declaration of election results.

At 1:16 p.m., the Nifty fell 249.85 points, or 1.12%, to trade at 22,052.65, and the Sensex declined 777.58 points or 1.06% to 72,688.8.

The support for the Nifty is between 22,000 and 22,200 points, and the resistance is at 22,500, above which Ghose said there's room for upside, according to Rahul Ghose, chief executive at hedged.in.