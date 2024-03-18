Nifty Inches Closer To 22,000, Sensex Over 72,500 Amid Volatility: Midday Market Update
At 11:56 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 0.15% lower and the Sensex declined 0.12%.
India's benchmark indices were trading marginally lower amid volatility, tracking losses in the Wall Street.
However, Nifty is set to breach 22,000 by late trade on Monday, helped by shares of Tata Steel Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. that gained the most.
At 11:56 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 32.35 points or 0.15% lower at 21,991.00,, and the Sensex fell 86.94 points or 0.12% to trade at 72,556.49.
Foreign institutional investors can ideally follow a sitting out strategy, according to Shilpa Rout, derivatives lead analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. "FII's long-short ratio is constant, and they are net long at 38–40%, which also means that they are not aggressively bearish or bullish," she told NDTV Profit.
The Nifty 50 is at a very crucial support at 22,000, if that gets breached, 21,800–21,500 can be seen coming in very swiftly, according to Rout. However, if the index manages to remain above 22,000, it will face hurdles at 22,300–22,500, she said
Shares of Tata Steel Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were contributing the most to the Nifty.
While, those of ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. weighed on the index.
Sectoral indices were mixed. Nifty Realty gained the most followed by Nifty Media. Nifty Realty and Nifty IT were among the top losers.
Broader markets underperform their larger peers, with the S&P BSE Midcap falling 0.16% and the S&P BSE Smallcap trading 0.29% lower through midday trade on Monday.
On BSE, seven sectors declined and 13 advanced. The S&P BSE Metal rose the most sectoral indices.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 1,934 stocks declined, 1,792 stocks rose, and 145 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.