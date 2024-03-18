Nifty Inches Closer To 22,000, Sensex Over 72,500 Amid Volatility: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices were trading marginally lower amid volatility, tracking losses in the Wall Street.

However, Nifty is set to breach 22,000 by late trade on Monday, helped by shares of Tata Steel Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. that gained the most.

At 11:56 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 32.35 points or 0.15% lower at 21,991.00,, and the Sensex fell 86.94 points or 0.12% to trade at 72,556.49.

Foreign institutional investors can ideally follow a sitting out strategy, according to Shilpa Rout, derivatives lead analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. "FII's long-short ratio is constant, and they are net long at 38–40%, which also means that they are not aggressively bearish or bullish," she told NDTV Profit.

The Nifty 50 is at a very crucial support at 22,000, if that gets breached, 21,800–21,500 can be seen coming in very swiftly, according to Rout. However, if the index manages to remain above 22,000, it will face hurdles at 22,300–22,500, she said