Nifty Hits Fresh Lifetime High On Gains In Banks, RIL: Midday Market Update
As of 12:08 p.m., Nifty was 158.85 points, or 0.74% higher at 21,600.20, while Sensex was up 523.05 points, or 0.73% at 71,859.85.
The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 extended gains through midday and hit a new lifetime high on Wednesday, with banking stocks contributing the most to the gains. Sensex also extended gains and was trading 100 points away from its lifetime high.
"Overall, the market is leaning towards positive, and it looks like the year will end on a positive note," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.
"There's expected to be strong resistance when the index reaches 21,500...If it manages to break through this level decisively, it could lead to a significant increase in the index," he said.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
While, Asian Paints Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index.
All sectoral indices gained except Nifty PSE. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Commodities gained over 1%.
The broader markets also rose, with BSE MidCap gaining 0.71% and BSE SmallCap advancing 0.45%.
Nineteen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced. S&P BSE Services declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. As many as 2,238 stocks advanced, 1,398 declined and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.