Nifty Hits Fresh Lifetime High On Gains In Banks, RIL: Midday Market Update

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 extended gains through midday and hit a new lifetime high on Wednesday, with banking stocks contributing the most to the gains. Sensex also extended gains and was trading 100 points away from its lifetime high.

As of 12:08 p.m., Nifty was 158.85 points, or 0.74% higher at 21,600.20, while Sensex was up 523.05 points, or 0.73% at 71,859.85.

"Overall, the market is leaning towards positive, and it looks like the year will end on a positive note," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.

"There's expected to be strong resistance when the index reaches 21,500...If it manages to break through this level decisively, it could lead to a significant increase in the index," he said.