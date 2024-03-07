Nifty Has Room For Further Rally If Banks Do Well, Say Analysts
The Bank Nifty has seen over 85% long positions added in the last three sessions and PSU banks are supporting the pack.
There is room for a further rally in the equity market as bulls have a comfortable position based on the volatility metric and if bank stocks move up a notch, according to analysts.
"If banks move 3-4%, Nifty would be close to 23,500," Anu Jain, president-equity advisory at 360 One AMC, told NDTV Profit. "There is still some leg (room) for this rally."
"Even FIIs (foreign institutional investors) will start making inroads in maybe large caps as the results of the (upcoming) general election is expected one way," she said, while being upbeat on banks and metals space.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. led gains in India's benchmark stock indices, which closed at a record high on Thursday in a short week.
The Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09%, higher at 22,493.55, and the Sensex gained 33.40 points, or 0.04%, to close at 74,119.39.
The Nifty hit a fresh high of 22,525.65, and the Sensex touched an all-time high of 74,245.17 points.
The India volatility index (VIX) has cooled off, according to Shivangi Sarda, analyst of equity derivatives and technical at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., which indicates bulls are in a comfortable position.
"We're standing comfortably above 22,500 and heading towards 22,750, with crucial support at 22,350," Sarda said.
The Bank Nifty has seen over 85% of long positions added in the last three sessions and PSU banks are supporting the pack. "It is heading towards life highs," she said. "Buy on decline for the index."
The target for the index is 48,250, with a support level of 47,500.
Earnings trajectory has improved for mid and small caps over the last two years but re-rating for small caps has been sharp, said Shibani Sircar Kurian, fund manager and head of equity research at Kotak Mahindra AMC.
Large caps are trading at 6% premium, mid caps at 20–22% premium and small caps at 40–45% premium, according to historical averages. While earnings growth is expected to be stronger over the next two years, valuations for small caps also leave less room for comfort, she said.
"From a risk-reward perspective, large caps are better placed," she said.
