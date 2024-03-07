Nifty Has Room For Further Rally If Banks Do Well, Say Analysts

There is room for a further rally in the equity market as bulls have a comfortable position based on the volatility metric and if bank stocks move up a notch, according to analysts.

"If banks move 3-4%, Nifty would be close to 23,500," Anu Jain, president-equity advisory at 360 One AMC, told NDTV Profit. "There is still some leg (room) for this rally."

"Even FIIs (foreign institutional investors) will start making inroads in maybe large caps as the results of the (upcoming) general election is expected one way," she said, while being upbeat on banks and metals space.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. led gains in India's benchmark stock indices, which closed at a record high on Thursday in a short week.

The Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09%, higher at 22,493.55, and the Sensex gained 33.40 points, or 0.04%, to close at 74,119.39.

The Nifty hit a fresh high of 22,525.65, and the Sensex touched an all-time high of 74,245.17 points.