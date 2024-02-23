Nifty Gives Up Gains After Fresh High, Sensex Above 73,200: Midday Market Update
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. supported the rally in the benchmark.
India's key stock indices gave up gains to trade marginally high through midday trade after the Nifty hit a fresh record high for the fifth straight day on Friday.
The rise in share prices of index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. supported the gains.
As of 12:06 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 traded 21.40 points, or 0.096%, higher at 22,238.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 75.91 points, or 0.10%, to trade at 73,234.16.
"Nifty has formed a bullish reversal on the daily chart, and based on that, Nifty is set to move above 22,500 in the near term; however, on an immediate basis, 22,300 will be the biggest hurdle. The strategy should be to buy on dips to 22,150/22,175 with a stop loss at 22,050," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.
"Below 22,100, the Nifty may weaken to 22,000 or 21,900," he said.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., State Bank of India, ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd dragged on the Nifty 50.
On NSE, five out of 12 sectors declined, and seven sectors advanced. The NSE Nifty Media was the top performer, while the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.71% to become the worst performer.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices, with the S&P BSE Midcap gaining 0.36% and the S&P BSE Smallcap rising 0.57% through midday on Tuesday.
On BSE, five out of 20 sectors were trading lower, and 15 advanced. The S&P BSE Telecommunication rose the most among sectoral indices. The S&P BSE Oil and Gas fell the most among sectoral indices.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,163 stocks rose, 1,521 stocks fell, and 121 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.