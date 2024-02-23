Nifty Gives Up Gains After Fresh High, Sensex Above 73,200: Midday Market Update

India's key stock indices gave up gains to trade marginally high through midday trade after the Nifty hit a fresh record high for the fifth straight day on Friday.

The rise in share prices of index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. supported the gains.

As of 12:06 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 traded 21.40 points, or 0.096%, higher at 22,238.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 75.91 points, or 0.10%, to trade at 73,234.16.

"Nifty has formed a bullish reversal on the daily chart, and based on that, Nifty is set to move above 22,500 in the near term; however, on an immediate basis, 22,300 will be the biggest hurdle. The strategy should be to buy on dips to 22,150/22,175 with a stop loss at 22,050," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"Below 22,100, the Nifty may weaken to 22,000 or 21,900," he said.