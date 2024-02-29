Nifty Flat, Sensex Little Changed Amid Profit-Taking: Midday Market Update
At 11:50 a.m., Nifty was trading flat and Sensex was up 0.10%.
Indian benchmark equity indices were largely unchanged through midday on Thursday, amid profit-taking. Reliance Industries Ltd. led the gains.
At 11:50 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading flat at 21,950.35, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.55 points, or 0.10%, at 72,379.44.
The market is seeing a corrective pattern as it is under profit-taking, according to Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president and head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.
On the downside, 21,800–21825 is going to act as support with a tight stop-loss of 21,700 for intraday, Chouhan said. Meanwhile, 22,075 and 22,100 will be the resistance for the market.
Vineet Boljinkar, head of research at Ventura Securities Ltd., expects the market to trend down. Factors creating pressure include tax sales in March and increased FII sales, he said.
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty.
While those of Axis Bank Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. were weighing on the index.
On NSE, most sectoral indices were lower, with Nifty Media losing the most. Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, and Nifty FMCG rose.
The broader markets traded mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap trading flat, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.3% lower by midday on Thursday.
Nine of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while 11 sectors declined. S&P BSE Services rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers, with 2,281 stocks falling, 1,362 rising and 138 remaining unchanged.