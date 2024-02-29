Nifty Flat, Sensex Little Changed Amid Profit-Taking: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark equity indices were largely unchanged through midday on Thursday, amid profit-taking. Reliance Industries Ltd. led the gains.

At 11:50 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading flat at 21,950.35, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.55 points, or 0.10%, at 72,379.44.

The market is seeing a corrective pattern as it is under profit-taking, according to Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president and head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

On the downside, 21,800–21825 is going to act as support with a tight stop-loss of 21,700 for intraday, Chouhan said. Meanwhile, 22,075 and 22,100 will be the resistance for the market.

Vineet Boljinkar, head of research at Ventura Securities Ltd., expects the market to trend down. Factors creating pressure include tax sales in March and increased FII sales, he said.