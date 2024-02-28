Nifty Expiry's Volatility Can Test This Level, Says Analyst

The selloff in equities on Wednesday has to do with monthly contract expiry-related action due on Thursday and the benchmark Nifty 50 can be volatile around the 22,000 level, according to Akshay P. Bhagwat of JM Financial Ltd.

"There has been a good selloff in the market, which has to do with expiry-related action. 22,000 is the pivotal zone, where a lot of put positions were seen a day prior," Bhagwat, a senior vice president at the investment firm, told NDTV Profit.

Currently, there is a lot of open interest in call and put options. "Tomorrow is the expiry date for the Nifty and all this volatility is about whether it holds $22,000 or not," he said.

Directionally, Bhagwat said 22,100 is the key resistance for Thursday. "There is a good chance the market may head below that to head for the recent low of 21,850."

The benchmark equity indices closed over 1% lower as Reliance Industries Ltd. and bank stocks dragged the most.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 247.20 points, or 1.11% down at 21,951.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 790.34 points, or 1.08% lower at 72,304.88.

Nifty logged its biggest loss in 25 sessions, while Sensex recorded its biggest fall in 21 sessions.