Nifty Ends Lower After Hitting Record As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices snapped a two-session rally and closed lower on Monday due to losses in the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended lower after closing at its lifetime high for the third consecutive session at 22,526.60.

The Nifty fell by 175.15 points or 0.78%, to close at 22,318.40 and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 616.75 points or 0.83%, at 73,502.64. Intraday, the Sensex hit a high of 74,187.35.

On the daily charts, Nifty has formed a bearish candle, indicating temporary weakness that is likely to continue, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "However, the short-term texture of (the) market is still on the positive side."

As long as the market is trading below 22,425/73,800, the weak sentiment is likely to continue, he said. "Below which, the market could slip to 22,250-22,000/73,200-73,000."

"On the flip side, technical pullback (is) possible only after dismissal of 22,425/73,800. Above 22,425/73,800, the market could retest the level of 22,500-22,525/74,000-74,200," Chouhan said.