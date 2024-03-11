Nifty Ends Lower After Hitting Record As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag: Market Wrap
ICICI Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India also dragged the index the most.
India's benchmark equity indices snapped a two-session rally and closed lower on Monday due to losses in the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended lower after closing at its lifetime high for the third consecutive session at 22,526.60.
The Nifty fell by 175.15 points or 0.78%, to close at 22,318.40 and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 616.75 points or 0.83%, at 73,502.64. Intraday, the Sensex hit a high of 74,187.35.
On the daily charts, Nifty has formed a bearish candle, indicating temporary weakness that is likely to continue, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "However, the short-term texture of (the) market is still on the positive side."
As long as the market is trading below 22,425/73,800, the weak sentiment is likely to continue, he said. "Below which, the market could slip to 22,250-22,000/73,200-73,000."
"On the flip side, technical pullback (is) possible only after dismissal of 22,425/73,800. Above 22,425/73,800, the market could retest the level of 22,500-22,525/74,000-74,200," Chouhan said.
Nifty Bank is in an overbought zone, according to Hemen Kapadia, senior VP of institutional equity at KR Choksey Stocks & Securities. Monday's fall is more of a delayed reaction, according to him.
Shares of Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. cushioned the fall in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India dragged the index.
All sectoral indices ended lower, except Nifty Pharma, which ended flat after hitting a new record high.
Broader markets ended lower. The S&P BSE Smallcap settled 2.07% lower, and the S&P BSE Midcap fell 0.24%.
On BSE, 19 of the 20 sectors declined, and one advanced. The S&P BSE Telecommunication was the top loser, while the S&P BSE Healthcare was the top gainer among sectoral indices.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers as 3,030 stocks declined, 929 advanced and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.