Nifty Ends Just Shy Of Record High, Sensex Above 72,650: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 hitting a fresh all-time high during the day.

Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG gained, while Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty PSU Bank stocks were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 281.52 points, or 0.39%, higher at 72,708.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 81.55 points, or 0.37%, to end at 22,122.25.

Nifty failed to sustain above the pivotal high of 21,125 and pared 70 points from the day’s high in the final hour, according to Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. With this, the price action closed on an indecisive note on a relatively lower volume, he said.

"Traders are advised to hold their long position, with a trailing stop loss for the above-given targets. On the lower side, Nifty has strong support at 21,900 levels," said Deven Mehta, research analyst at Choice Equity Broking Pvt.

On the global front, U.S. markets were shut for the President's Day holiday. European stocks remained flat as investors await fresh cues after last week’s push close to a record high.