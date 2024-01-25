Nifty Drops Below 21,300, Sensex Under 70,500 Ahead Of ECB, Fed Meets: Midday Market Update

Benchmark stock indices extended losses by midday on Thursday ahead of European Central Bank and FOMC meetings and release of key economic data in the US. Banks and information-technology stocks contributed the most to the losses.

As of 12:25 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 fell 168.55 points, or 0.79%, to 21,285.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 588.71 points, or 0.83% to 70,471.60.

"If it (Nifty and Sensex) crosses 21,450/71,050, then the next levels to watch will be 21,600/71,500 and 21,750/72,100," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "However, if it falls below 21,300/70,600 levels, the indices may weaken further to 21,100/70,000–21,000/69,700 or 20,900/69,600."