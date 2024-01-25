Nifty Drops Below 21,300, Sensex Under 70,500 Ahead Of ECB, Fed Meets: Midday Market Update
As of 12:25 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 fell 168.55 points, or 0.79%, to 21,285.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 588.71 points, or 0.83% to 70,471.60.
Benchmark stock indices extended losses by midday on Thursday ahead of European Central Bank and FOMC meetings and release of key economic data in the US. Banks and information-technology stocks contributed the most to the losses.
"If it (Nifty and Sensex) crosses 21,450/71,050, then the next levels to watch will be 21,600/71,500 and 21,750/72,100," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "However, if it falls below 21,300/70,600 levels, the indices may weaken further to 21,100/70,000–21,000/69,700 or 20,900/69,600."
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. dragged the Nifty 50.
NTPC Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Coal India Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. cushioned the fall.
Most sectoral indices traded lower, with the Nifty IT, Pharma and Bank falling over 1%.
The broader markets were mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.31%, and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.46% through midday trade on Thursday.
Eleven out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,105 stocks advanced, 1,530 declined and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.