Nifty Closes At New Record High, Sensex Reclaims 73,000: Market Wrap
The Nifty ended 0.34% higher at 22,196.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex surged 0.48% to close at 73,057.40.
The benchmark stock indices ended higher for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the NSE Nifty 50 closing at an all-time high for a second straight day.
The Nifty ended 74.70 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,196.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 349.24 points, or 0.48%, higher at 73,057.40.
During the day, the Sensex gained as much as 0.58% to an intraday high of 73,130.69. The Nifty jumped 0.42% to an intraday high of 22,215.60. The index took 46 sessions to cross the 22,200 mark since Dec. 14, when it crossed 21,000 for the first time.
"Going ahead, the index is on the verge of ascending triangle pattern breakout," SBI Securities said in a report. Any sustainable move above the level of 22,150–22,200 will lead to a sharp upside rally. In that case, the index is likely to test the level of 22,500, followed by 22,700, as per the measure rule of ascending triangle pattern, it said.
The indices witnessed a volatile trading session. Profit-booking was seen in selective IT and auto stocks, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "We are of the view that as long as the index (Nifty) is holding higher bottom formation on intraday charts, the bullish texture is likely to continue."
HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. led the gains in the Nifty 50.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Coal India Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. limited the gains.
Six out of the 12 sectors on the NSE ended in green. The Nifty Media was the top gainer and IT was the top loser.
The broader markets underperformed as the BSE MidCap fell 0.17% and the SmallCap declined 0.18%.
Eleven out of the 20 sectors on BSE Ltd. advanced, with Bankex rising the most and Information Technology declining the most.
The market breadth was slightly skewed in favour of buyers as 1,955 stocks rose, 1,877 fell and 99 remained unchanged on the BSE.