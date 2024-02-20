Nifty Closes At New Record High, Sensex Reclaims 73,000: Market Wrap

The benchmark stock indices ended higher for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the NSE Nifty 50 closing at an all-time high for a second straight day.

The Nifty ended 74.70 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,196.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 349.24 points, or 0.48%, higher at 73,057.40.

During the day, the Sensex gained as much as 0.58% to an intraday high of 73,130.69. The Nifty jumped 0.42% to an intraday high of 22,215.60. The index took 46 sessions to cross the 22,200 mark since Dec. 14, when it crossed 21,000 for the first time.