Mutual Funds Will Be Asked To ‘Stress Test’ Small And Mid-Cap Schemes — NDTV Profit Exclusive

All asset management companies with small- and mid-cap schemes must undertake stress testing of their portfolios at the earliest, according to two senior industry executives aware of the matter.

The market regulator doesn't see any systemic issues but wants stringent monitoring of schemes for potential risks.

The move follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India communicating with the mutual fund industry body, the Association of Mutual Funds of India, over the rising flows into such schemes. In the last year, small and midcap funds witnessed net inflows of over Rs 65,000 crore.

The mutual fund body wrote to trustees of mutual funds to take adequate action on flows to the schemes.

Among the steps suggested, asset management companies and fund managers have been asked to consider moderating flows and rebalancing portfolios, according to an internal letter sent by industry body the Association of Mutual Funds in India to mutual fund trustees. NDTV Profit has examined the letter, which isn't publicly available.