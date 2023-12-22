MOIL Stock Gains On Record Production Volume

Shares of MOIL rose as much as 4.61%, before paring gains to trade 2.79% higher at 10:58 a.m., compared to a 0.58% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 92.98% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.

Of the four analysts tracking the company, three maintains a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 100.1%.