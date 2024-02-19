Mcap Of BSE-Listed Firms Hits New Peak At Rs 3.91 Lakh Crore; Investors Add Rs 2.20 Lakh Crore
The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 281.52 points or 0.39% to close at 72,708.16, while NSE Nifty ended at its all-time high of 22,122.25 points, up 81.55 points or 0.37% from the previous close.
Investors became richer by Rs 2.20 lakh crore on Monday and the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time high of Rs 3.91 lakh crore as buoyant sentiment sustained the stock market rally for the fifth straight session.
The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 281.52 points or 0.39% to close at 72,708.16, while NSE Nifty ended at its all-time high of 22,122.25 points, up 81.55 points or 0.37% from the previous close.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies went up Rs 2,19,581.56 crore to reach its all-time high of Rs 3,91,69,087.01 crore.
"BSE market cap touching a record high of around $4.7 trillion reflects the strength of the ongoing bull run and the momentum in the market."
"The fact that the crucial Buffet Ratio (market cap to GDP) is signalling very high valuation at above 120 per cent is a matter of concern. But this is unlikely to halt the bull run in the near-term since flows into the market from domestic individual investors and DIIs continue to be strong," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.
Among Sensex shares, Bajaj Finserve, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, and Nestle were the lead gainers. On the other hand, L&T Wipro, IndusInd Bank and TCS and Tata Motors were the lead losers.
In the broader market, the BSE Midcap rose by 0.29% while BSE SmallCap gained 0.77%, beating bigger peers. The BSE largecap was up 0.35%.
Among sectoral indices, BSE Telecom rose by 1.52%, BSE Utilities by 1.29%, BSE Consumer Durables by 1.76%, BSE Services by 1.22%, and FMCG by 0.84%.
Among losers, BSE Metal dropped 0.87%, Realty by 0.63%, Capital Goods by 0.62%, and IT by 0.26%.
Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the green for the fifth straight session on Monday, gaining around 2.3%.
Asian markets were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8%, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.04% while the Shanghai Composite index gained 1.4%.
U.S. market are closed on Monday on account of President's Holiday. On Friday, U.S. stocks closed in the red, with all three major indices logging weekly losses, as investors assessed inflation readings and company earnings.