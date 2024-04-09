Tata Motors Shares Hit Three-Week High On Strong Jaguar Land Rover Sales

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. gained on Tuesday after its luxury car unit reported a healthy fourth-quarter business update. The wholesale volume of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. rose 25% over the year earlier to 4,01,303 units in the fiscal ended March 31, 2024.

JLR could see some rerating due to slower EV adoption, as the company has been a laggard in the segment, Morgan Stanley said in an April 8 note. Just 2% of sales come from EVs, as the fast EV transition could have been highly disruptive for the business, it said.

The brokerage remains "overweight" on the automaker with a target price of Rs 1,013 apiece, implying a downside of 0.5% from the current market price on BSE.

Macquarie Research has an 'outperform' rating, with a target price of Rs 1,028 per share.

The company's Ebitda margin could be flattish sequentially, given a 100 basis point decline in share of premium models and higher incentive spend, Macquarie said. Given healthy volume momentum, the Tata company will achieve its targeted net debt reduction to less than £1 billion for FY24, it said.