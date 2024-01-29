Markets Have Bounced Back Positively, Say Analysts

Indian equity markets have bounced back positively from the previous trading session’s dip, according to analysts.

“The stock markets look hunky dory, but India’s volatility index looks discomforting," said Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president, institutional equity at KR Choksey Stocks and Securities Pvt.

Kapadia is cautious on India’s VIX Index, which is currently at 15.6 even after the Nifty 50 has gone up by 377 points. It should have been at 12 or 13, he said.

Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest one-day gain in almost two months. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 385 points up, or 1.80%, at 21,737.60, and the BSE Sensex rose 1,240.90 points, or 1.76%, to end at 71,941.57.

Reliance Industries Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. were the top gainers on Monday, he said. If the Adani Enterprises Ltd. stock crosses the resistance level of 3210, then the share prices can reach Rs 3,700 apiece, according to him.

HDFC Bank Ltd. and other Bank Nifty constituents must perform well to support the indices in the future, Kapadia said.

“The markets have bounced back well," according to Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities Ltd.

“With the current trend catching up with the large-cap, it’s very encouraging and it shows that the markets have got legs to move higher,” he said.

But with the upcoming annual tax harvesting period, the markets can see a sideways movement or a profit correction, according to Bolinjkar.

He recommends energy and power stocks, along with the whole Adani pack, which has performed well in Monday's trading session, he said.

“The surge in the Nifty 50 can be largely attributed to investors' optimism in anticipation of the upcoming interim budget, where significant allocations are expected in key sectors like infrastructure and energy," said Sonam Srivastava, chief executive officer of Wright Research and Capital Pvt.