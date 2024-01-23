Market Is Bearish And Weak, May See More Sell-Offs In Short-Term, Say Analysts
India's benchmark stock indices extended losses and ended at their lowest level in over a month on Tuesday.
Investors may expect further sell-offs as the equity market looks bearish, according to analysts.
The market is experiencing a much-needed correction, said Rahul Sharma, director and head of research at JM Financial Ltd. “Post the crackdown in Bank Nifty, Nifty 50 is also attracting shorts during Tuesday's session.”
“The tilt seen in the markets is led by the foreign institutional investors, who have gone from net-long to net-short last week, while retailers who were primarily net-short have turned positive,” he said.
"The psychological support level for the Nifty 50 is 21,000; it can further fall to 20,700," said Sharma. "Currently, the view looks bearish with a high amount of selling opportunity."
Sharma is bullish on I.T., chemical, and railway stocks.
"We are of the view that the short-term market texture is weak but oversold,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.
“For the traders now, 21,350/70,700 would be the key level to watch out for Nifty and Sensex; as long as they are trading below the same level, the weak sentiment is likely to continue,” he said.
India's benchmark stock indices extended losses and ended at their lowest level in over a month on Tuesday weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India.
"The Nifty 50 has fallen around 500 basis points today from its peak," Gurmeet Chadha, managing partner and chief information officer at Complete Circle PMS Pvt., said. “In the last calendar year, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have gone up by 40-50%, so some of it will come back,” he said.
However, he sees limited downside for the large caps as they were just traded around 19 to 20 times.