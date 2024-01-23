Market Is Bearish And Weak, May See More Sell-Offs In Short-Term, Say Analysts

Investors may expect further sell-offs as the equity market looks bearish, according to analysts.

The market is experiencing a much-needed correction, said Rahul Sharma, director and head of research at JM Financial Ltd. “Post the crackdown in Bank Nifty, Nifty 50 is also attracting shorts during Tuesday's session.”

“The tilt seen in the markets is led by the foreign institutional investors, who have gone from net-long to net-short last week, while retailers who were primarily net-short have turned positive,” he said.

"The psychological support level for the Nifty 50 is 21,000; it can further fall to 20,700," said Sharma. "Currently, the view looks bearish with a high amount of selling opportunity."

Sharma is bullish on I.T., chemical, and railway stocks.

"We are of the view that the short-term market texture is weak but oversold,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

“For the traders now, 21,350/70,700 would be the key level to watch out for Nifty and Sensex; as long as they are trading below the same level, the weak sentiment is likely to continue,” he said.