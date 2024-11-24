Market Cap Of 8 Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 1.55 Lakh Crore Last Week

NDTV ProfitMarketsMarket Cap Of 8 Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 1.55 Lakh Crore Last Week
Last week, the BSE benchmark zoomed 1,536.8 points or 1.98%, and the Nifty climbed 374.55 points or 1.59%.

24 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Eight of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,55,603.45 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers, in tandem with firm trend in equities.

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,961.32 points, or 2.54%, to settle at 79,117.11 on Friday. The NSE Nifty soared 557.35 points or, 2.39%, to 23,907.25.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India were the laggards. The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 40,392.91 crore to Rs 13.34 lakh crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Tata Consultancy Services added Rs 36,036.15 crore to Rs 15.3 lakh crore in its valuation. The valuation of ICICI Bank soared Rs 16,266.54 crore to Rs 9.01 lakh crore and that of Infosys surged Rs 16,189.33 crore to Rs 7.90 lakh crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. climbed Rs 13,239.95 crore to Rs 5.74 lakh crore and that of ITC zoomed Rs 11,508.91 crore to Rs 5.94 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap went up Rs 11,260.11 crore to Rs 8.94 lakh crore and that of State Bank of India rallied Rs 10,709.55 crore to Rs 7.28 lakh crore. However, the valuation of LIC declined Rs 11,954.24 crore to Rs 5.62 lakh crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 2,368.16 crore to Rs 17.13 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

