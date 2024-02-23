Mamaearth Gets A 'Buy' From Citi Citing Three Favourable Factors

Honasa Consumer Ltd. got a 'buy' rating as Citi Research initiated coverage on the owner of Mamaearth.

The owner of multiple beauty and personal care brands continues to strengthen its position in Mamaearth, through consumer-centric innovation, distribution expansion (gaining shares in offline channels), and entering fast-growing sub-categories (colour cosmetics), the research firm said in a Feb. 22 note.

Market share gains through distribution expansion, innovation, growth in new brands, and improving financial metrics could keep absolute multiples elevated, the note said.

Strong growth in other brands (The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Dr. Sheth’s) bodes well and helps address specific consumer needs and accelerate growth, it said.

Citi Research has a target price of Rs 550 on the stock, implying an upside return potential of 26.9%. This is the second highest target after Jefferies' Rs 590 apiece.