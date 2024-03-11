Magnificent Seven U.S. Tech Stocks Aren’t Too Pricey, JPMorgan Strategist Says

“There is a concern over the very strong outperformance of the Magnificent 7, but we note that the group is currently trading less stretched than a few years ago, given earnings delivery,” strategist Mislav Matejka wrote in a note. “This is not to say that the group is immune to profit disappointments ahead, but in the case of general earnings disappointment, these stocks could still hold out better than traditional cyclicals” reliant on strength in the economy, he said.