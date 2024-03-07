Macrotech Raises Rs 3,281 Crore In QIP Led By Invesco, GQG Partners

Shares of Macrotech Developers Ltd. hit an all-time high on Thursday after it raised Rs 3,281 crore via a qualified institutional placement, with GQG Partners picking up over 11% of the total issue.

Following the board approval, the company allotted 2.98 crore shares at an issue price of 1,098 per share, it said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The issue price is at a 2.79% discount on the floor price of Rs 1,129.48 set by the board. The QIP issue opened on March 4 and closed on Thursday.

The Mumbai-based real estate company issued to six allottees over 5% each of the total equity shares offered in the QIP. Invesco Developing Markets Fund picked up 21.46%, while GQG Partners Emerging Markets picked up 11.2%, it said in a statement.

Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool, HDFC Life Insurance Co., Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd.- Nomura Funds Ireland - India Equity Fund, and New World Fund Inc. were also among the allottees that picked up over 5% of the issue.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Jefferies India and BofA Securities are acting as the book-running lead managers in connection with the QIP, according to the term sheet viewed by NDTV Profit.

Proceeds from the fundraise will be used for repayment or prepayment of debt obligations in full or in part, acquisition of land or land development rights and for general corporate purposes.