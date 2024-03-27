Oil Declines As Industry Report Shows Sizable U.S. Stockpile Build

Brent crude fell below $86 a barrel after a 0.6% decline on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $81. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute said nationwide stockpiles expanded by 9.3 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. The API also reported a 2.4 million barrel increase in crude volumes at the key hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, although gasoline stockpiles shrank.