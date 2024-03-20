NDTV ProfitMarketsOil Steadies As Focus Shifts To U.S. Stockpiles And Fed’s Decision
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Steadies As Focus Shifts To U.S. Stockpiles And Fed’s Decision

Track the latest crude prices here.

20 Mar 2024, 06:46 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) Amuay oil refinery at the Paraguana Refinery Complex in Punto Fijo, Falcon State, Venezuela. (Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg)</p></div>
The Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) Amuay oil refinery at the Paraguana Refinery Complex in Punto Fijo, Falcon State, Venezuela. (Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day gain as an industry group flagged a fall in US crude stockpiles, and traders counted down to an interest-rate decision by the Federal Reserve.

Brent was little changed above $87 a barrel after a 2.4% advance in the week’s first two sessions lifted the benchmark to the highest close since late October. West Texas Intermediate was near $83. The American Petroleum Institute reported US crude holdings fell 1.5 million barrels, according to people familiar with the figures. The group also saw a sizable drop in gasoline inventories.

Jeff Currie, Carlyle’s chief strategy officer of energy pathways, says commodities are in a “classic late-cycle” rally. Speaking with Bloomberg Television, Currie says he expects oil to break out of its $70-$90 range.Source: Bloomberg
Jeff Currie, Carlyle’s chief strategy officer of energy pathways, says commodities are in a “classic late-cycle” rally. Speaking with Bloomberg Television, Currie says he expects oil to break out of its $70-$90 range.Source: Bloomberg

The US central bank is expected to hold rates steady for a fifth consecutive meeting later Wednesday, although policymakers may give hints about when they will be ready to pivot to easing. Carlyle Group LP’s Jeff Currie said oil would rise well above the current consensus for $70 to $90 a barrel if the Fed cuts interest rates in the coming months.

Crude has climbed by about 13% this year, having broken out of a tight trading range that stifled volatility in the opening weeks of 2024. The advance has been supported by supply cuts delivered by OPEC+ and geopolitical risks, including Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries.

Oil’s timespreads suggest traders are pricing in a tighter market. Among them, the spread between Brent’s two upcoming December contracts has gapped out to more than $5 a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by the nearer price being more expensive. A month ago, it was less than $4.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT