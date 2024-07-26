Oil Heads For Third Weekly Loss As China Weakness Sets The Tone
Track the latest crude prices here.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third weekly loss — but remained in a tight trading range — as weakness in Chinese demand pressured prices, offsetting support from lower US stockpiles.
Brent crude traded above $82 a barrel after a two-day advance, although that wasn’t enough to outweigh declines earlier in the week. West Texas Intermediate was near $78. A slowdown in growth and higher electric-vehicle usage in the world’s biggest crude buyer is crimping demand expectations.
Crude still remains modestly higher year-to-date, helped by supply cutbacks from OPEC+, recent declines in US inventories, and expectations for lower US interest rates. Market watchers, however, are now split over whether the cartel will ease their curbs next quarter, with an online monitoring meeting due on Aug. 1.
The recent weakness has also shown up in some key indicators, including options. Brent crude’s put skews reached the most bearish since early June, where calls — which profit from price rises — go at discounts to the opposite puts.
