"(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady as an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump brought geopolitical risk back into focus, with China’s Third Plenum also kicking off on Monday..Brent traded near $85 a barrel after paring an early gain, while West Texas Intermediate was above $82. The attack on the Republican presidential contender injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into the presidential race. The dollar moved modestly higher, a headwind for commodities priced off it including oil..Oil remains solidly higher for the year, helped by OPEC+’s output curbs and stronger fuel demand over the Northern Hemisphere summer. The Chinese Communist Party’s Third Plenum, which will set the nation’s broad economic and political priorities, will be closely watched for clues on the growth trajectory in the world’s largest crude importer. .China’s appetite for commodities from crude oil to soybeans has shrunk over the first six months of the year, raising concerns over demand as its economic growth slows. The International Energy Agency said the Asian nation’s slowdown would likely weigh on global oil consumption growth, although OPEC had a more bullish view..Even so, timespreads signal robust near-term demand, as the gap between Brent’s two nearest contracts stayed in a bullish, backwardated structure, with the nearest contract at a premium over the later-dated one. At 93 cents a barrel, it’s double what it was a month ago..More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.©2024 Bloomberg L.P."