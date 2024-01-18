Oil Gains Ground as Traders Gauge Impact of Middle East Crisis
Track the latest crude prices here.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as a report of fresh US strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen raised tensions in the Middle East.
Brent crude topped $78 a barrel after ending lower on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $73. CBS News reported that the US conducted another set of strikes against the Iranian-backed militant group that has been repeatedly attacking merchant ships, citing a US official.
The crisis in Yemen has cut transits through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, snarling trade flows as ships avoid the area and take longer, alternative routes. The Biden administration will put the group back on a terrorism list. The Houthis say they are acting in support of Hamas as it battles Israel.
Crude oil has been buffeted in the opening weeks of the year by the escalating crisis in the Middle East, as well as concerns that Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates later than had been expected. In one sign that the global crude market may be tightening, WTI’s prompt spread — a widely watched barometer of near-term supply and demand conditions — has shifted into a bullish, backwardated structure for the first time since November.
If the Red Sea situation spills over, there could be a short-term jump in prices, said Gao Jian, an analyst at Shandong-based Qisheng Futures Co. Although, oil has been capped by weak fundamentals since late last year, he said.
The industry-backed American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, reported a small increase in nationwide US crude inventories but a decline at the key hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. At the same time, it flagged increases in gasoline and distillate stockpiles. Official data will be issued later on Thursday.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.