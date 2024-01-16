Oil Steady Even As Red Sea Tensions Heighten Crude Market Risks

The Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and Israel assault on Gaza saw a war-risk premium being built into the crude price, but this was short-lived with prices retreating again after a couple of weeks. The US-led attack on Houthi targets late last week, in retaliation for continued attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, has now ratcheted up the tension again. The main risk is that Iran gets drawn directly into the conflict, but oil markets seem to be discouting that possibility at this point.