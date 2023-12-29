Oil Set for Annual Loss as OPEC+ and War Fail to Support Prices
Track the global crude prices here.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to lift prices, with traders concerned that global crude supplies may still eclipse demand in the quarters to come.
Brent crude held above $77 a barrel, on course for weekly, monthly and quarterly losses, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $72 a barrel. The global benchmark has declined by about 10% this year, while the US marker has retreated by about the same amount. A broader Bloomberg gauge of commodities has dropped by a similar margin.
Oil ended lower on Thursday after official US data showed that while nationwide crude stockpiles shrank last week, holdings at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub expanded for the 11th week to hit the highest since August. US crude production has been running at a record clip.
Crude is capping a tumultuous year, with prices aided by the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, as well as speculation that the Federal Reserve is done with hiking interest rates as inflation wanes. Still, despite repeated cuts to supplies from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, rising production from nations outside the cartel, coupled with concerns about slowing demand growth, have combined to drive crude futures lower.
This month, traders have contended with spiking tensions in the Red Sea after vessel attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Half of the world’s container-ship fleet that regularly transits the waterway are now avoiding the route, and crude tankers have also been diverted, lengthening voyages and boosting costs.
“Prolonged conflict in Gaza is keeping geopolitical tensions high,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia Pte in Singapore. Still, a broader so-called Santa rally in equities and “the US dollar struggling to gain any traction lately is helping to provide some supportive catalysts for oil into the year end.”
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.