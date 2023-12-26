NDTV ProfitMarketsOil Holds Large Weekly Climb With Red Sea Tensions To The Fore
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Holds Large Weekly Climb With Red Sea Tensions To The Fore

Track the latest crude prices here.

26 Dec 2023, 06:50 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Oil tankers in the bay in front of the Puerto La Cruz refinery in Puerto La Cruz, Anzoategui state, Venezuela. (Photographer: Carolina Cabral/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Oil tankers in the bay in front of the Puerto La Cruz refinery in Puerto La Cruz, Anzoategui state, Venezuela. (Photographer: Carolina Cabral/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after posting the largest weekly advance in more than two months, with shipping disruptions in the Red Sea in focus after a spate of Houthi attacks against vessels in the vital waterway.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel, after rallying by 3% in the prior week, the biggest advance since October. Ships have been forced to reroute following the strikes, prompting the formation of a new multi-national maritime task force to help protect commercial vessels. Container giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S now says it’s preparing to resume using the route.

Oil Holds Large Weekly Climb With Red Sea Tensions To The Fore

Crude’s recent gains helped to pare a quarterly decline, with oil also on course for a loss of about 8% this year. Traders are concerned that despite pledges of further output cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies that global crude supply may run ahead of demand next year. Angola quit the producer group on Friday amid disagreements over quotas, but remaining members were quick to reaffirm the cartel’s unity.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT