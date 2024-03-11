JM Financial Shares Fall 9% After SEBI Bar On Acting As Lead Manager For Debt Issue
The company has also said it cannot be sure of the financial impact of being barred by the market regulator.
Shares of JM Financial Ltd. fell on Monday after market regulator SEBI barred it from taking new mandates as lead manager for public issues of debt securities.
For the existing mandates, SEBI has allowed JM Financial to continue its role for 60 days from the date of the order.
The market regulator investigated a non-convertible debenture, which opened on Oct. 19 and closed on Oct. 30, with a base issue size of Rs 200 crore and the greenshoe option of Rs 800 crore. The investigation revealed that there was a meticulously planned scheme to manipulate subscription and success of the public issue, the regulator said in its ex-parte interim order.
In response to this the company said that it will cooperate with the regulator. The company also said it cannot be sure of the financial impact of being barred by the market regulator.
On the NSE, JM Financial's stock fell as much as 9.84% to Rs 79.30 apiece, the lowest level since March 6. It was trading 8.41% lower at Rs 80.55 apiece compared to a 0.16% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 9:59 a.m.
The share price has risen 29.81% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 27 indicating it was underbought.
An analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data.