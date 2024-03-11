JM Financial Shares Fall 9% After SEBI Bar On Acting As Lead Manager For Debt Issue

Shares of JM Financial Ltd. fell on Monday after market regulator SEBI barred it from taking new mandates as lead manager for public issues of debt securities.

For the existing mandates, SEBI has allowed JM Financial to continue its role for 60 days from the date of the order.

The market regulator investigated a non-convertible debenture, which opened on Oct. 19 and closed on Oct. 30, with a base issue size of Rs 200 crore and the greenshoe option of Rs 800 crore. The investigation revealed that there was a meticulously planned scheme to manipulate subscription and success of the public issue, the regulator said in its ex-parte interim order.

In response to this the company said that it will cooperate with the regulator. The company also said it cannot be sure of the financial impact of being barred by the market regulator.