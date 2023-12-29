NDTV ProfitMarketsInnova Captab Shares Debut At 1.8% Premium Over IPO Price
Innova Captab Shares Debut At 1.8% Premium Over IPO Price

The Rs 570-crore initial public offering was subscribed 55.26 times.

29 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Innova Captab website)

Shares of Innova Captab Ltd. listed on the BSE on Friday at Rs 456.1 apiece, a premium of 1.81% over its IPO price of Rs 448 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 452.1 per share, a 0.92% premium.

The Rs 570-crore initial public offering was subscribed 55.26 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (116.73 times), followed by non-institutional investors (64.95 times) and retail investors (17.15 times).

It will use the funds for repayment of certain outstanding loans, investment in the subsidiary, working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Business

The integrated pharmaceutical company has a presence across the value chain, including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution and marketing and exports.

The business includes:

  • Contract development and manufacturing organisation business, providing manufacturing services to Indian pharmaceutical companies.

  • Domestic-branded generics business.

  • International branded generics business.

