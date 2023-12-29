Innova Captab Shares Debut At 1.8% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Innova Captab Ltd. listed on the BSE on Friday at Rs 456.1 apiece, a premium of 1.81% over its IPO price of Rs 448 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 452.1 per share, a 0.92% premium.

The Rs 570-crore initial public offering was subscribed 55.26 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (116.73 times), followed by non-institutional investors (64.95 times) and retail investors (17.15 times).

It will use the funds for repayment of certain outstanding loans, investment in the subsidiary, working capital and for general corporate purposes.