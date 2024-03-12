India's 10-Year Bond Yield Dips On Index Inclusion, Fed Cut Hopes

The 10-year bond yield in India has touched a nine-month low, driven by a significant correction in the U.S. Treasury market.

This adjustment was triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commentary, which affirmed the likelihood of a rate cut in June, according to analysts.

News on bond index inclusion and the expected increase in flows are contributing to the downward pressure on yields. As a result, a further decrease in yields can be expected as more funds enter the market, they said.

The market is also possibly factoring in one rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India, according to Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

As of 1:31 p.m., the 10-year benchmark yield was trading at 7.02%, two basis points lower in comparison to Monday's close, according to Bloomberg data. On Monday, the benchmark yield touched 7.006%, the lowest level since June 13, 2023.