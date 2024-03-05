Indian Stock Market Needs Correction, Says Nepean Capital's Gautam Trivedi

How do you look at the wind energy space growth, per se, over the course of the decade and are these near-term impediments large enough or will they be taken into stride?

Energy stocks are under pressure. Inox Wind is down 5%, Sanghvi Movers is down 7%, and KP Energy is down 5%. Now, according to some media reports, the ministry has decided to bring back reverse bidding as wind tariffs rise in auctions. This is on the back of undersubscription and high tariff discovery in recent wind bids.

Gautam Trivedi: The way I see, what's happened in the wind energy space is that the government's focus—at least until a few years ago—was largely on solar and making sure that the solar manufacturers did well and succeed in India.

What I guess, at some point dawned upon them, was the fact that solar generation happens only from eight o'clock in the morning till about 4.30 or five o'clock in the afternoon. So after that, solar power generation

doesn't happen. And that was impacting the stability of the grid. So, as a result, they went for hybrid bidding. And basically, I think, most of the PSUs are now doing hybrid projects when it comes to renewables. So it's not only solar, but solar and wind, starting from the first of April, last year. Very clearly, the government announced that they will auction as much as 10 gigawatts per annum of wind projects, or 2.5 gigawatts every quarter. So I think that itself was a blessing for the wind energy industry. And as you said, this one industry was actually in big trouble... You've seen the stock prices of the two and there will be two listed companies in this space. Both Inox Wind as well as Suzlon. So you've seen a reversal of fortunes for both these companies, and of course, for the wind energy sector. Now, this new announcement just came over the weekend.

The way I see it is, if the government thinks that tariffs are too high and need to be lowered and the reverse auction process will end up resulting in lower tariffs you know, frankly I'm not so sure if that's necessarily a good thing because if you get some of the crazy competitive bidding that we saw pre-COVID and even up even 10 years ago, we don't need that to come back because these projects need to be profitable. And I'm not going to put a number as to what that profit level should be in or should not be. But yes, this does bring about a more transparent competitive bidding process. And if it does, and if the tariffs get driven down, I think that itself will correct on its own, if the tariff structure gets so low, that some of these companies may find that they may just not participate in the bidding. So I think, the market itself should be self-correcting, if the tariffs become too low. That's my personal view.