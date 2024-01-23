Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, weighed by the rise in crude oil prices.

The local currency depreciated four paisa to Rs 83.11, compared to Friday's close at 83.07 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Crude oil prices rose as much as 2% on Monday after the U.S. and U.K. launched fresh attacks on Houthi rebels in Yemen to prevent them from attacking cargo in the Red Sea, which raised concern about the commodity's supply. Further, a Ukrainian drone attacked Russia's fuel terminal, Novatek, reported Bloomberg.

"The Bank of Japan concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting today, though any expectations for a phasing out of its negative interest rate policy this month have been quashed in the wake of the country's devastating New Year's Day earthquake and dovish comments by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.

The Japanese central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at -0.1% in line with market expectations today, Bloomberg reported.

"The U.S. dollar experiences buying demand driven by risk-aversion sentiment, a trend likely linked to the heightened geopolitical situation in the Middle East. For the dollar index, 103.80 acts as a resistance. No change is expected in BoJ policy," Sodhani said.

"For the dollar/rupee, Rs 82.95 will act as a support and Rs 83.20 as a resistance," he said.

The dollar index was trading 0.03% lower at 103.31.

The inflows should dominate the session as the RBI and oil companies buy dollars to protect any bigger gain on the rupee, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.