Indian Engineering Goods Exports Grow 3.6% YoY In July

Despite a challenging global environment, India's engineering goods exports continued their upward trajectory in July with a 3.6% year-on-year growth, reflecting the sector's resilience, the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India said on Friday.

The Engineering Export Promotion body EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia said the engineering goods exports were $9.04 billion in July 2024, compared to $8.72 billion a year ago month.

However, exports to countries like Bangladesh and Russia recorded a decline during the month under review.

"The sector's cumulative exports for the April-July period also witnessed a healthy 4.18% increase to $36.97 billion," Garodia said.

Engineering exports to Bangladesh fell 11.8% year-on-year to $153.78 million in July 2024, as against $174.35 million in the year-ago month, EEPC said in a statement.

The value of engineering exports to Russia declined 26.8% in July this year to $90.39 million from $123.55 million in the same month last year, it said.

While acknowledging the headwinds such as high freight rates, protectionism, and weak demand in certain markets, Garodia expressed optimism about the industry's ability to navigate these challenges.

He expressed optimism about the government's supportive measures, including the Union Budget's focus on MSMEs and exports, as well as the ongoing negotiations for free trade agreements with key partners like the UK and the EU.

"These initiatives will provide significant impetus to the engineering exports sector," Garodia added.