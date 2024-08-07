Indian Companies Shun Global Worries To Push Ahead With Listings

While the bulk of companies raised below $100 million this year, bigger offerings are also coming to the market. On tap are Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.’s listing of more than $730 million Friday and baby-products company Brainbees Solutions Ltd.’s debut of about $500 million on Aug. 13. Hyundai Motor Co. will likely raise a record amount of as much as $3.5 billion from the listing of its Indian unit in the coming months.