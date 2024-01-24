India Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened largely flat against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of key economic data in the U.S. and Europe.

The local currency opened at Rs 83.16 against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's close.

The dollar index touched a six-week high and settled 0.3% higher at 103.62 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The U.S. economy is maintaining its robustness as traders await key data and central bank meetings later this week. Despite a lack of major data or any Fed speakers, the market pushed back its easing expectations to roughly 125 bps over 2024, down from nearly 175 bps earlier this month, which has helped the greenback recover," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank.

The European Central Bank is scheduled to hold its first policy meeting of the calendar year 2024 on Thursday, while the Fed's policy meeting is due on Jan. 31.

The crude oil price softened on Tuesday despite rising tension in the Red Sea following attacks by the U.S. and U.K. on Houthi militants.

"Oil prices were little changed at $79.54 per barrel as fundamentals weighed on geo-political risk premium. Weak demand amidst ongoing supply risks kept oil prices hemmed in a tight range.," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The rupee was weakened yesterday as FPIs withdrew Rs 3115 crore from share markets after a 1.5% fall in indices, Bhansali said. The UK, Euro and US PMI announcements are today, which will indicate how these economies are doing. The Indian rupee is expected to trade in Rs 83.05-83.30 for the day, he said.