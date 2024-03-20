IBM Eyes First Record Since 2013 As AI Optimism Fuels 19% Rally

That hasn’t been enough to entice bulls in the face of IBM’s growth potential, which is expected to remain far below the megacaps. Revenue is expected to grow at a single-digit pace for the next several years, compared with double-digit expansion for other AI-adjacent companies like Microsoft or Alphabet Inc. Its most recent report failed to juice expectations; while the consensus for the company’s net 2024 earnings is up 4.4% over the past quarter, the view for revenue has barely budged, per data compiled by Bloomberg.