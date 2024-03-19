How To Invest In Japan As The BOJ Prepares To Hike Rates
The country’s stock market is booming, but the first rate hike since 2007 may temper the rally.
(Bloomberg) -- International investor interest in Japan is heating up as the country’s stock market surges, but upcoming rate hikes may dampen the rally.
After years of struggling with a sluggish economy, Japan appears finally to be back on track for sustainable growth, with wages and exports increasing. That’s attracting foreign investors who are pouring money into the country’s assets and lifting the Nikkei 225 — Japan’s major stock market gauge — to surpass a record set three decades ago. Even Warren Buffett has boosted his holdings in Japanese companies.
Now, Japan’s central bank is preparing to end the world’s last negative interest rate experiment. While it’s a sign that policymakers have confidence in the country’s economy, the hike may also affect investors’ bets.
Here’s everything you need to know:
First off, what’s been going on in Japan?
Since Japan's asset bubble burst in the early 1990s, it's been a race to the bottom — for land prices, stock prices and interest rates. As growth stagnated and the economy sank into deflation, the BOJ tried a wide range of policies to kick-start growth and prices before moving to negative interest rates in 2016, creating a situation where commercial banks had to pay to leave any excess cash at the central bank. The BOJ hoped that would help force the banking sector to find better use for those funds, as a way to help stimulate the economy.
The effectiveness of the policy is still up for debate. While the negative rates and quantitative easing helped weaken the yen and prevent deeper deflation, it wasn’t until the supply shocks triggered by Covid-19 and Russia’s war in Ukraine that inflation crept above 2% and stayed there. In the fourth quarter of last year, gross domestic product expanded at an annualized pace of 0.4%.
That’s all helped fuel a long-awaited stock market resurgence, with the Nikkei gaining about 18% this year, compared with 7.3% for the S&P 500. A more shareholder-friendly corporate culture is helping attract foreign money, especially after many international investors got slammed by turmoil in China’s markets.
At the same time, the Japanese yen came close to a 33-year low compared to the US dollar last year — mostly because the BOJ has kept rates low, while other countries like the US have neared the peak of their monetary policy tightening cycles.
What’s the BOJ doing?
Policymakers in Japan are preparing to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007, although whether that will come at its March or April meeting is still up in the air. Officials are closely watching wage growth data as a gauge of the economy’s health. Stronger pay gains would signal an inflation cycle, which would give the central bank greater confidence in raising rates.
How can I invest?
Buying shares of an exchange-traded fund is the easiest way to bet on Japan’s resurgence. These funds can be purchased directly through your brokerage account and are typically low cost. Plus, it’s usually a safer bet than choosing a single Japanese firm— like, say, Sony Group Corp. or Canon Inc. — explained Alina Fisch, founder of Contessa Capital Advisors in New York.
The biggest ETF for Japan right now is Blackrock’s iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ), which holds large and mid cap stocks. So far this year, its price has risen 8.5%, and it’s taken in almost $1.4 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
“It's one of the most heavily traded international ETFs in one of the largest most-developed markets in the world, so it's an easy way to gain exposure without the pitfalls of investing in specific Japanese companies,” said Noah Damsky, principal at Marina Wealth Advisors in Los Angeles.
There’s also the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP), which holds companies like Toyota Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. It’s gained 8.6% this year, attracting $800 million in inflows.
To drill down on specific sectors of the Japan equity market, BlackRock’s iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) invests in companies with a smaller market capitalization, while the iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) focuses on firms that trade at a lower price than their fundamentals merit.
What if I don’t live in the US?
For those outside the US, it can be difficult to invest in US-based ETFs, but there are comparable options in other big markets.
In the UK, there's the iShares Core MSCI Japan IMI UCITS ETF (SJPA) which tracks a range of Japanese companies of all sizes, or the Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF (VDJP) for a heavier skew to large and mid cap companies.
For Asia investors, the ChinaAMC MSCI Japan Hedged to USD ETF (3160 HK) and the Global X Japan Global Leaders ETF (3150 HK) both trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
What other options are there?
If you prefer mutual funds, options include the Vanguard Japan Stock Index Fund or the BlackRock Japan Equity 1 Fund for broad exposure to the Japanese equity market. For those who still want to bet on a single company, foreign investors can use American or European depositary receipts, which are essentially certificates issued by a bank that trade on a specific country’s stock exchange. Just be aware that these come with drawbacks like poor liquidity, Damsky said.
There are also ways to bet on the yen’s direction, but that gets complicated quickly. The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY) is designed to track the price of the currency, while the ProShares Ultra Yen ETF (YCL) delivers twice the daily performance of the US dollar price of the yen.
What are the risks?
One of the biggest dangers to Japanese markets is that higher rates may curb growth and tame the stock market rally.
Growth-oriented companies in particular may face challenges if higher rates lead to the yen appreciating, because that would make their goods more expensive abroad, said Leyder Murillo, managing director at Wolfpack Wealth Management. But companies that mainly import or just focus on domestic markets may benefit.
“Investors should consider equity investments in companies that stand to gain from a stronger yen,” Murillo said.
Still, there’s no guarantee that what the yen will do longer term. That can be hard for overseas investors because they have to convert their local currency to the yen to invest in Japan, and then swap back when exiting the position.
In recent years, the US dollar has appreciated versus the yen, so when selling out of a holding in a Japanese stock, it takes more yen to buy back the same amount of US dollars. That’s been a drag on returns.
What if I’m super concerned about the exchange-rate risk?
For those worried about these currency fluctuations, Craig Toberman, partner at Toberman Becker Wealth in St. Louis, recommends using the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ). This ETF invests in Japanese companies that pay dividends, while also hedging against changes in the US dollar and the Japanese yen.
Those in the UK can use the iShares MSCI Japan EUR Hedged UCITS ETF (IJPE) for a similar play.
“If you’re unsure about the future currency relationship — or simply don’t want to take a risk on it — the currency-hedged fund will be a more pure choice,” he said. “If you would like to effectively take a risk on both the future direction of the foreign stock market and the future direction of the currency relationship, the unhedged version would make more sense.”
