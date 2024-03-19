How To Invest In Japan As The BOJ Prepares To Hike Rates

Since Japan's asset bubble burst in the early 1990s, it's been a race to the bottom — for land prices, stock prices and interest rates. As growth stagnated and the economy sank into deflation, the BOJ tried a wide range of policies to kick-start growth and prices before moving to negative interest rates in 2016, creating a situation where commercial banks had to pay to leave any excess cash at the central bank. The BOJ hoped that would help force the banking sector to find better use for those funds, as a way to help stimulate the economy.