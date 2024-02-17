Here's Why BofA Securities Is Bullish On PSU Banks

BofA Securities is bullish over the structural stories of public sector banks and expects that some cyclical factors are aiding them.

There is room for improvement of foreign institutional investors' positioning and it expects investors to see proof of execution over the next one to three years, according to the brokerage firm's research report issued today.

"We adjust our EPS estimates by 1-15% re-calibrating our NIM and credit cost assumptions, increase POs on higher earnings and moving target multiple up to 1.1-1.2 times on better growth and AQ (asset quality) visibility."

BofA has upgraded the ratings for State Bank of India to 'neutral' as they find relative valuations more attractive after 40% underperformance over the past few years.

It has upgraded the ratings for Bank of India to 'buy', as it finds good risk- reward in the bank and expects more scope for positive surprises in FY26.

The recovery of non-performing assets by the PSBs can last for another two years, according to the report.

Around 10-15% of earnings for many smaller PSBs depend on the NPA recoveries, which may continue till FY26, it said.

The operating expenditure growth for the PSBs is likely to normalise in FY25 to high single-digit levels, the research firm said.

The PSBs are further focusing on fixing product gaps in both the retail and wholesale categories, along with increasing the CASA share through better digital channels and relationship management, the report said.